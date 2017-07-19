The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay on Her Fiancé: 'He's More of a Hopeless Romantic Than I Am!'

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay is down to her final three suitors — and while the eliminations closest to the end are the most difficult, she’s confident she made the right choice.

“I love my fiancé,” she gushed to PEOPLE at Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event at Avenue in Hollywood, CA. “I just saw him yesterday. We just finished having our little rendezvous. We called it Happy Couples Weekend.”

“Every time I spend more time with him, it’s even better,” she added.

Though the 31-year-old attorney is happier than ever, getting engaged on reality television does come with a bit of baggage — especially towards the beginning of their relationship.

“I try to anticipate every single situation, but there are some things you just can’t prepare yourself for,” she said. “He watches every [episode], and then we talk about it, and we move on. But that’s us.”

“He’s got to answer to family and friends, and so do I,” she continued. “And that’s the kind of stuff we didn’t prepare for — that’s what makes it a little harder.”

Family and friends are one thing, but fans are a whole different animal. While she admits the attention from Bachelor Nation can be “crazy,” Lindsay is fine with the commentary — good and bad.

“If I’m going to accept the positive, I have to accept the negative,” she said. “And honestly, I just try to shut it down and ignore it.”

As for how long the newly engaged pair will wait to actually walk down the aisle, Lindsay isn’t in any rush.

“In this world, because we’re getting to know each other in a different way, I want to wait at least a year from the time that we got engaged,” she explained. “So ideally, I’d like to get married next year, but who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

So is her fiancé is on the same page?

“He’s more of a hopeless romantic than I am!” she said. “So he wants to wait a year too, but probably sooner. I think he’s just following my lead.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.