Rachel Lindsay Is a Proud Fiancée as She Shares Kisses with Bryan Abasolo on the Beach in Miami

Rachel Lindsay is one proud fiancée!

The Bachelorette alum and her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, shared some PDA Thursday on a beach in Miami — where they will be celebrating Christmas this year — and showed off their toned physiques while enjoying the sand and sun.

Splash News

Lindsay, 32, donned an adorable white one-piece swimsuit that read “fiancé” in gold lettering, which she accessorized with a silver key necklace and a leopard print headband. Abasolo, 37, sported blue and white striped swim shorts, which he paired with black sunglasses.

The engaged pair was spotted with their arms wrapped around each other — Lindsay was also snapped wearing her engagement ring! — while sharing smooches in Miami’s turquoise waters.

Splash News

Dallas native Lindsay, who met, fell in love with and got engaged to Abasolo on the season 13 finale of the ABC reality series, recently celebrated the couple’s nearing nuptials with an engagement party.

Although no wedding date is firmly set in stone, Lindsay said that the ceremony will happen sometime next year. “Originally we said a winter wedding then both of our mothers said: ‘Don’t, can we have a fall wedding?’ Now, I could do spring! I’m ready! 2018 for sure. I am not waiting another year,” she shared with PEOPLE.

Lindsay, who is already mama to her fur baby, Copper — “Copper loves Bryan. He had no choice. If Copper didn’t approve, we would have problems. But he loves Bryan and Bryan loves him. Bryan loves dogs. He wants another one. We’re just one family unit!” she explained — admitted she and Abasolo are most looking forward to “starting our own family!”

“We’re both eager to have that family unit. I’m ready to start our life together and I think that’s going to be a beautiful thing,” she said, and added of her fiancé, “We’re ready. He’s going to be a great dad.”