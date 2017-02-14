5 Things to Know About Rachel Lindsay, the Next Bachelorette

Nick Viall’s loss is America’s gain.

Rachel Lindsay, the 31-year-old attorney from Viall’s season of The Bachelor, was chosen as Bachelor Nation’s next leading lady, making her the first black woman to be cast as the Bachelorette.

The pick — somewhat of a spoiler because she hasn’t yet been eliminated from this season — was announced on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Here are five things to know about the star of next season’s Bachelorette.

1. Yes, Lindsay is making history as the first black Bachelorette — but she says her journey to find love isn’t any different from anyone else’s.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay tells PEOPLE. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

Adding, “I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love. Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

2. She’s super close with her family.

Lindsay, who will be introducing Nick to her family on next week’s Bachelor, cares a lot about her family’s opinion — and she gushes about them all the time on social media.

Happy Birthday to this beautiful, amazing woman that I am blessed to call mom. I pray I age half as good as she has!!! #goals #twins A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Visiting my baby sis in ATL #sisterlove #twins #atlanta #buckhead A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 3, 2016 at 8:58pm PST

Happy Easter from my family to yours!!! #Concorddallas #eastersunday #wegrowpeople A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Apr 5, 2015 at 11:56am PDT

“Family and friends have been wonderful too,” Lindsay said about the reaction to the news. “I’m just glad I don’t have to keep it a secret anymore!”

3. Her job as attorney has actually prepared her for this role. (We’re serious.)

“My job is a pressure-filled job so I’m used to dealing with intense situations that have a lot of pressure,” Lindsay tells PEOPLE.

“That’s all of trial whenever I’m dealing with a case. But I don’t necessarily feel the added pressure,” she says. “Work is like a gift and a curse – it’s so demanding and it’s easy for me to just drown myself in my work and not deal with my emotions. But one thing that I learned from going through this whole process is – it’s okay to be vulnerable and open.”

4. Bachelor Nation has rallied behind her.

Lindsay is already one of the most popular Bachelorette picks ever – and she has members of the franchise already enthusiastically supporting her, including her ex Nick.

My heart is full of joy for you Rachel. Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class.. you have it all!! TheBachelor — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017

If the rumors are true, congrats to Rachel on becoming the next Bachelorette. Black, white, whatever- she deserves it. #TheBachelorette — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) February 14, 2017

I DON'T object! Congrats to the latest leading lady! So excited to add a smart, southern belle to #TheBachelorette family! 😘🌹#TeamRachel — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) February 14, 2017

As I was saying… @TheRachLindsay I couldn't be more excited to watch you go find your 'Unicorn'!! 🦄🌹Perfect choice @BacheloretteABC 😘 — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) February 14, 2017

She also has some A-list fans: Jennifer Aniston, for example, predicted Lindsay would make it to Nick’s top four … without knowing anything about the show.

5. Basically, she’s super cute and smart and we can’t wait to spend Monday nights with her.

Just a little New Years Eve Eve celebration last night with a few of my bests #miaminights #nyeinmiami #twomoredays #areyouready #bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

Flag football season #unsullied #seasonopener #defense #leftsidestrongside #bigrach #nofilter A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Oct 1, 2014 at 6:02pm PDT

“You know, I said this on the show all the time, but I just like to keep it 100 and keep it real,” Lindsay tells Good Morning America. “I figure if I just stay true to myself, it’ll be a successful show.”

We agree.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.