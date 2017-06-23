Return to Summer? Rachel Bilson Says She's Open to a Revival of The O.C.!

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Could it be time to return to the land of beaches and McMansions, to once again hear the words, “Welcome to the O.C., Bitch!”?

Rachel Bilson, who rose to fame playing dream girl Summer Roberts on the Fox teen drama, says in an interview with E! News she would be open to returning to the SoCal sudser á la the upcoming Will & Grace reboot and last year’s The Gilmore Girls revival.

“I’m always open to things,” Bilson told E! News. “I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.”

Where would Summer after the 10 years that have passed since the show’s series finale? Bilson admits she can barely remember where she left the character when the show ended, but concludes, “I’m sure she has kids with Seth. She went to Brown … she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I don’t know! She’s on the beach.”

But creator Josh Schwartz might have something to say about that. In March 2016, The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz told EW that Summer would be on the front lines of anti-fracking protests with the likes of Mark Ruffalo. Schwartz revealed that Summer and high school love Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) married in 2012 but were holding off on having kids “until the world zeroes out its carbon footprint.”

Since The O.C. left the air in Feb. 2007, Bilson appeared on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother and starred on The CW’s Hart of Dixie for four seasons, now guest-starring on CMT’s Nashville. She says she’s still grateful, though, for the opportunity to be a part of The O.C. and all the doors it opened for her. However, she admits the cast does not see that much of each other since shooting wrapped. “I haven’t seen any of them in a very long time,” Bilson said.

“I always see Josh [Schwartz]. Josh is like my brother; he’s married to my best friend actually,” she continued. “I hear things through people and I know people are doing well. Ben [McKenzie] and Adam [Brody] both have kids. Everyone’s growing up.”