Over a month after their split, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are spending time as a family with their daughter Briar Rose, who will turn 3 later this month.

On Sunday, the former couple reunited to take Briar to the PAW Patrol Live show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“They seemed perfectly civil, but not romantic or affectionate in any way,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

On Sept. 20, reports surfaced that Bilson and Christensen, both 36, had separated about two weeks prior after nearly 10 years together.

The pair met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged later that year. They called off their engagement in August 2010 but reconciled just three months later.

A source close to Bilson later told PEOPLE that a conflict in the two stars’ personalities played a large role in their split.

“Rachel is very outgoing and her friends are very important to her,” the source said. “Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial.”

Christensen’s intensely private nature was part of the problem, according to the source.

“Hayden never wanted to join her for special occasions, like weddings,” the source explained. “Rachel had to attend by herself. Her friends thought she could do better.”

Christensen’s “anxiety issues” apparently only “got worse” after Briar was born: “He got overly protective and almost paranoid that someone would get pictures of the baby,” the source said.

Ultimately, their “constant conflicts about every day stuff … became exhausting and almost depressing for Rachel,” the source said.

“It got really bad over the summer and they decided to separate,” the source said. “She is living with the baby in Los Angeles now. She is a great mom and loves it.”