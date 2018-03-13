Queer Eye Hero Tom Jackson Is Engaged to His Ex-Wife Abby

The man who brought Queer Eye viewers to tears by insisting “you can’t fix ugly” has fixed his relationship with the love of his life.

Tom Jackson, who appeared as the episodic “hero” in need of a makeover in the Netflix reboot’s premiere episode, is engaged to his ex-wife Abby, who he tried to woo back on the reality show, he announced Monday on Twitter.

From left: Bobby Berk, Tom Jackson and Karamo Brown Netflix

“It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!” he tweeted alongside a photo of the happy couple.

It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4KV4u9Rji4 — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

Based on his past social media posts, the couple reunited after breaking up again in September — and something tells us their wedding reception will feature an open bar stocked with “redneck margaritas.”

The news comes weeks after AJ, another Queer Eye hero who came out as gay during his episode announced his own engagement.

In February, the new Fab Five opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about becoming emotionally invested in the men whose lives they made over.

“There were literally nights I would go home and cry,” said interior design expert Bobby Berk, 36. “These guys were so down on themselves! And they would evolve, just by getting a little love.”

Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix.