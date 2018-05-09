Queer Eye's Tom Jackson and Abby Parr Get Married — Again!  

Tom Jackson, the subject of a beloved Queer Eye episode, has tied the knot — with his ex-wife!

Jackson appeared as the episodic “hero” in need of a makeover in the Netflix reboot’s premiere episode. Cameras also captured his storyline with ex Abby Parr as they gently rekindled their romance.

UsWeekly reports that the happy couple eloped in a private ceremony at Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on March 27.

“The best part of the day was during the ceremony as we stood before the minister, both of us excited and happy to be recommitting ourselves to each other in marriage,” the couple told the magazine.

While the Fab Five didn’t attend the ceremony, they still left their touch on Jackson’s big day: Us reports that the groom wore a black suit that had been tailored during his wardrobe makeover, in addition to a shirt given to him by Tan France, the show’s fashion expert.

Jackson, who brought viewers to tears by insisting “you can’t fix ugly,” announced in March that he had popped the question — for a second time.

“It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!” he tweeted alongside a photo of the happy couple.

It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4KV4u9Rji4 — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

Based on his past social media posts, the couple reunited after breaking up again in September — and something tells us their wedding reception probably featured an open bar stocked with “redneck margaritas.”

Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix.