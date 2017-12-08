Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Reboot's Cast Revealed: Meet the New Fab Five

This February is going to be fabulous.

Netflix‘s reboot of the Emmy-winning reality show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy premieres this winter, and the streaming service has finally revealed the identities of the five men leading the makeovers: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

See the first photo of the new “fab five” above!

Unlike the original, New York City-based series — which ran for 5 seasons from 2003-07 and made Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez household names — this Queer Eye offers a physical and mental renovation to people down south in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!” according to Netflix.

During the original stars’ 10-year anniversary reunion with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Kressley, 48, and Allen, 52, revealed that getting cast prompted them to come out as gay to their families.

“It was for me … really ironic that it took something like a makeover show for me to actually be honest and empowered, to get over that fear that your family is not going to love you for who you are,” Kressley said.

Watch Queer Eye in February 2018 on Netflix.