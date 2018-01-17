Queer Eye Fab Five Dish Out Makeovers and Smiles in First Trailer

Something fabulous is on the horizon!

Netflix has released the first trailer for its Queer Eye reboot, which finds the new Fab Five — Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Bobby Berk (design) — making over the lives of unsuspecting straight guys in and around Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, they forge friendships with people who hold beliefs different from their own as they talk about LGBTQ rights, the Black Lives Matter movement, “redneck margaritas,” and so much more.

Debuting Wednesday, Feb. 7, on the streaming service, the new series will also dive deeper into the personal lives of the experts as they work to improve the lives of the men and women at the center of each episode, including one subject who tells them “you can’t fix ugly” and another — a police officer — who connects with Brown about community/police relations.

“If the original round was about tolerance, this time it is about acceptance,” series creator David Collins told EW in December. “If you think about the original five, we definitely weren’t going to be talking about that Tan is married to a Mormon cowboy, let alone that he’s Muslim. [Laughs] So it’s those authentic moments that really pay off in this new version of Queer Eye.”

Check out the new trailer for Queer Eye above.