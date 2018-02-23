AJ, the subject of a fan-favorite episode of Queer Eye in which he struggles with coming out, has some happy news to share: He’s engaged!

The recently rebooted Netflix series’ Twitter account made the announcement on Thursday, writing, “WE’VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE YOUR WEEK! AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED. OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING!”

The enthusiastic message was shared alongside a video of AJ coming out to his stepmom at the end of episode 4 of the series, as well as some sweet videos and pictures of the happy couple.

WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE 👏 YOUR 👏 WEEK!👏 🚨 AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED 🚨

😭 OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqe0MWRvA4 — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 22, 2018

And the members of the Fab 5 quickly shared just how excited they were.

“Yay, what wonderful news!!!!” fashion guru Tan France wrote in response to the engagement news.

“Couldn’t be happier about this news! Congrats, boys,” added Antoni Porowski, the show’s resident food expert.

Bobby Berk (interior design) and Karamo Brown (culture) also shared their excitement by retweeting the announcement.

Yay, what wonderful news!!! 🎉🎉🎉 — Tan France (@tanfrance) February 22, 2018

Couldn’t be happier about this news ❤️ congrats, boys!! https://t.co/e3XGbFK6y5 — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) February 22, 2018

AJ (left) and Karamo Brown Netflix

In addition to providing tips on skin care and closet clean-outs on the series, the lifestyle pros are getting political, tackling the deeply embedded cultural clashes that plague our nation in the Trump era.

“It’s so easy to stand on opposite ends with our arms crossed, hating on each other,” Porowski, 33, previously told PEOPLE. “But the challenge is fun, because you find out we’re not that different.”

“We’re still fighting for tolerance. I think that if this were a super serious show, that could’ve gone awry,” said France, 34, of tackling social issues. “But because we lead with humor and heart and the focus is on entertainment, we can tackle controversial subjects.”

Ultimately, this Fab Five is embracing their opportunity to shed some light on what can seem like very dark times. “Somehow we seem more divided now than we were before,” Brown, 37, added. “We want everyone to be heard so we can be brought together. There’s a lot of beauty in all of us.”

Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix.