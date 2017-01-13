Queen Latifah Reveals She's Working on a Living Single Revival

Check check check it out – a ’90s kind of world might be coming back to TV.

Queen Latifah paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday — and she revealed that a reboot of her hit ’90s Fox sitcom Living Single is in the works!

“Funny you should ask — we’re actually working on it,” she told host Andy Cohen. “It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.”

The 46-year-old actress said she’d be producing the revival, which would reunite her with original stars Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, T.C. Carson, John Henton, Mel Jackson and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Fields.

As for whether the show would wind up on TV or on Netflix, Latifah couldn’t confirm.

“It depends — we’re still figuring that all out,” she said.

Living Single was one of the most popular black sitcoms in history, telling the story of six besties in Brooklyn exploring life and relationships. Premiering in August 1993, it ran for five seasons on Fox — mostly anchoring the network’s Thursday night schedule.

That put Living Single in direct contrast to another popular sitcom about a group of young adults living in the Big Apple: Friends, which premiered a year after Living Single.

“We knew we had already been doing that,” Latifah recalled of the similarities between the two beloved shows. “It was one of those things where there was a guy called Warren Littlefield, who used to run NBC, and they asked him, ‘When all the new shows came out, if there was any show you could have, which one would it be?’ And he said Living Single … And then he created Friends.”

In a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress spoke out about the two shows — and what kind of promotion they were each getting.

“It just pisses me off every time I see that Friends billboard and the little piece of our billboard,” she said. “I mean, how much more of a push do they need?”

Series creator Yvette Lee Bowser agreed.

“It’s disappointing that we have never gotten that kind of [marketing] push that Friends has had,” she said. “I have issues with the studio and the network over the promotion of this show.”

But these days, there’s not a ton of bad blood in Latifah’s eyes.

“Friends was so good, so it wasn’t like we hated on it,” she told Cohen.