Quantico's Alex Parrish Is ‘Here for the Right Reasons’ in New Bachelor Crossover Teaser

Sorry, Nick, but Alex Parrish is not here for a rose.

In an exclusive new Bachelor promo, the hit dating show crosses over with another ABC hit, Quantico, in a new teaser for the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be so difficult to make a decision,” The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall begins to tell the camera before the front door rings. “Hold on, I’ll be back.”

Surprise, it’s Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) wearing a stunning red gown.

“Hi, I’m sorry, but we are already a few weeks in,” Viall tells her. “What the heck, I’m sure the other women won’t mind if you join late.”

Sorry, buddy, but she’s not here for you.

“I’m not here to be a bachelorette. I’m here for the right reasons. I’m your new neighbor, every Monday,” Chopra tells him about the new air date. “We’re going to be best friends.”

Chopra exclusively told PEOPLE that she’s excited for questions to be answered this season and for the show to change it up a bit.

“I’m looking forward to the mystery of everything going on being solved very soon within the next couple episodes, and I’m really excited about the fact that both the timelines are gonna merge and what that would mean for the viewers and as a story,” Chopra said. “It’s, to me, a lot of fun because it has the adrenaline of the future timeline and it has the thriller aspect of the [CIA training] timeline, but now in just one.”

“I just told someone that I’m gonna be so happy that I’m not schizophrenic anymore,” she added, “because keeping up with it was a lot.”

Quantico returns Monday (10 p.m. ET) on ABC following The Bachelor (8 p.m. ET).