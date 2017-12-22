Puppets From Christmas Classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer For Sale On Ebay for $10 Million

It seems you actually can put a price on Christmas cheer.

Puppets used in the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are on sale for a staggering $10 million by the current owner and self-proclaimed “1960s Hollywood memorabilia collector” Peter Lutrario, according to Pix11 News.

Lutrario is selling the stop-motion puppet figures of Santa Claus and Rudolph on eBay, which were restored in 2007.

Ebay

“These 2 puppets are Certainly one of the Most Iconic and Famous Collectibles in the entire World, and are certainly the Most Famous Holiday and Christmas Props In the History of Television,” his eBay page read. “We are dealing with something Magnificent and Iconic on a Level all its own.”

He continued, “To many, they are Christmas. We all grew up with them, and they are Recognizable in an instant by every generation. Couple that with the fact that they are ONE OF A KIND.”

The film features a cast of characters from Sam the Snowman, Mrs. Claus and Donner (Santa’s lead reindeer and Rudolph’s father). As Rudolph attempts to fit in with the other reindeers, he saves Christmas by lighting the way for Santa’s sleigh.

Lutrario claims the puppets are the only surviving figures from the original set. And for puppet connoisseurs who are interested in bidding on the figures, Lutrario said Rudolph’s nose does light up and shipping is free.

The auction is set to end on Dec. 25.