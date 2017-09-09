Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Reveals Why He's Not on Dancing with the Stars with Drew

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars almost had both Property Brothers.

HGTV’s Jonathan Scott stopped by the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, where he revealed that he was asked to compete against his twin brother Drew on the ABC reality show.

“We’re very different, I’m much more relaxed and I feel like I’ve got a little bit of a natural rhythm,” Jonathan says. “If I didn’t have 17 construction projects on the go right now that I can’t step away from, I would be there. They wanted us both to do it — they wanted Drew and I to go head-to-head.”

But don’t count Jonathan out just yet. He teases that he and his fraternal twin brother, 39, may pull one a classic prank on the panel of judges this season.

“We may have discussed that if Drew gets injured, we just swap costumes, I step in and win the whole thing for him,” Jonathan says. “I wonder if the judges would even notice — we should try it! Not even for the real competition, we should see if I walked out in the costume if the judges could even tell the difference.”

Jonathan also admits that he’s enjoying watching Drew go through the “awkward” phase of learning how to dance with pro partner and season 24 champ Emma Slater.

“Drew is very analytical…so I said to him, ‘You have to practice smiling!’ Because Drew is very serious,” Jonathan says. “He’s very competitive, so he’ll do well. If anyone can whip him into shape, it will be Emma. She just makes it fun and she knows how to win, so let’s go for two Mirror Balls in a row!”

Property Brothers airs on HGTV while season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars kicks off Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.