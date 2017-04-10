Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are the Friendliest Exes Ever

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick could pretty much write a book on how to get along with your ex at this point. They’re seriously that friendly with one another.

The pair split in July 2015 after an on-again/off-again nine-year relationship. Since then, they’ve remained committed to co-parenting kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. But the former couple has proven time and again that their connection still goes far beyond the duties of shared parenting.

For example:

They Don’t Know Why They Work — But They’re Glad They Do

“It’s not broke, so don’t fix it,” Scott told PEOPLE in March of the pair’s relationship. “I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that.”

In April, the two were “back at it again with the coparenting skills,” according to a Kourtney Instagram post from a family vacation in Hawaii. That same month, Disick called Kourtney “the love of my life” on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, saying, “I feel like I would never be over [her]. I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her.”

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

They Get Playful by the Pool During Impromptu Getaways

Apparently, a weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, makes exes get friendlier than ever.

They Do Family Halloween Costumes

And in the process they give entirely new meaning to the term “super friendly.”

I know it's now November, but… A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 1, 2016 at 8:16am PDT

They Post Terrifying Face Swaps Together

Only true friends are willing to find out what they would look like if they swapped faces. Trust us, it can never be unseen.

Face swap with the Lord A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

They Make Fun of Each Other

Which is the clearest indication of all that these two are still friendly.

Oh… The Lord is in a bad mood 🙄 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You to Vacation Like a Kardashian

They Tease Fans About Getting Back Together

Or, well, Scott teases them, and Kourtney is there to clear things up really quick.

Baby Daddy Disick A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 28, 2016 at 12:12pm PDT

They Shut Down People Who Think They Know What’s Going On in Their Relationship

And they do it while taking a drive together, because they’re all about multi-tasking.

The Lord and The Queen 👑 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

They Celebrate Rob’s Birthday Together

A family celebration is a family celebration — period, end of story.

Fams. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 19, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT

And They Share Throwback P.D.A Photos on Each Other’s Birthdays

An Instagram post dedicated to someone’s birthday is one of the purest expressions of friendship.

Happy birthday @kourtneykardash everyone who knows you loves you so much! A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 18, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

Happy birthday baby daddy! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 26, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

They Take Trips to Universal Studios Together

What? Teaching small children how to use wands for the first time and ensuring that you’re first in line for Butterbeer requires multiple people to help out.

A little Harry Potter magic. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

And They Relax as a Family in Nantucket

Because when you find a good beach buddy you never let them go, regardless of relationship status.

My Nantucket travel diary on my app. #LinkInBio A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 26, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Kardashian’s sister Khloé maintains that Kourtney and Scott “are totally getting back together one day,” but no matter what happens with their romantic relations, one thing is for sure: these exes are skipping the drama. According to the mom-of-three, the pair sees one another on the regular even when they aren’t showing-off their overlapping lives on social media. “We try to do as much with the kids together as possible. He pretty much comes here every day,” Kardashian told Cosmopolitan in September. It doesn’t get much friendlier than that.