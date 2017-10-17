Project Runway contestant and fashion designer Mychael Knight has passed away at 39.

Obvious Magazine reports that Knight passed away surrounded by family and friends Tuesday morning. No other details have been released.

The magazine added that family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

In 2005, Knight auditioned for the second season of Project Runway but did not make the final cut. He auditioned again for the show’s third season, winning the show’s Fan Favorite award and placing fourth in the competition.

Knight also appeared on BET’s Rip The Runway and designed a line of custom tees for Starbucks.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mychael’s family and friends.

We will update as more news comes in.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com