Project Runway's Chris March Is in a 'Fragile State' as He Recovers from Medically Induced Coma

Fan favorite Project Runway star Chris March has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

The fashion and costume designer suffered a “debilitating accident” in June 2017, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched last week by his loved ones, who are hoping to help alleviate some of the financial burden March is facing in medical bills.

According to the campaign description, following the accident, March was placed in a medically induced coma for “many weeks.”

“Thanks to the miracle of modern science he has pulled through, but is still in a very fragile state,” reads the description. “His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he’s dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care. With skyrocketing medical bills, his health insurance has maxed out and he’s in desperate need of continuous physical therapy in order to get back on track.”

RELATED VIDEO: Georgina Chapman Returning to Project Runway All Stars Following Harvey Weinstein Split

March is best known for his appearance as a contestant on season 4 of the reality series, which previously aired on Bravo before moving to Lifetime for season 8. He also appeared on Project Runway All Stars and had his own show, Mad Fashion, on Bravo.

He has also made memorable cameos on Real Housewives of New York City, helping Sonja Morgan choose costumes for her themed fêtes.

On Sunday, Andy Cohen issued his support for March, tweeting a link to the campaign and urging anyone to help however they can.

“Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo’s ‘Project Runway’ and ‘Mad Fashion’ is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care,” he wrote. “Anything you can give to help is appreciated.”

Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo's "Project Runway" and "Mad Fashion" is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care. Anything you can give to help is appreciated. https://t.co/yPqeTTvpn5 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 25, 2018

As of Monday, the GoFundMe had raised a little more than $11,000 of its $100,000 goal. You can donate here.