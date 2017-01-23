Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Bruised Her Brain After Slipping on Set and Hitting Her Head on a Car Bumper

When you’re performing your own stunts, sometimes things can go wrong — and Priyanka Chopra learned that the hard way.

The actress was hospitalized on Jan. 12 after she slipped and fell while filming the hit ABC drama Quantico, but she certainly hasn’t let the accident slow her down. (She’s even been wearing heels!)

During an appearance on Monday’s Live with Kelly, Chopra, 34, opened up about the incident, quipping that “that’s what happens when you get overconfident.”

“I slipped and had a concussion,” she explained. “I wish I had a better story to tell … but I just slipped on a rainy day! It was such an anti-glamorous [fall].”

“I hit my head on the bumper of a car and then on the floor,” she continued. “Then I went to the ER, I did a CAT scan. My brain was bruised a little bit.”

But being the hardworking actress that she is, she made sure to finish filming the scene and didn’t leave the set without getting the shot first.

As for how she spent her weekend recovering?

“I did have someone waking me up every two hours,” she said. “I wasn’t supposed to watch TV or read anything, so I had a weekend off with just Amy Schumer in my ears, listening to her new book.”

Quantico returns Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.