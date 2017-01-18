'Sore' Priyanka Chopra Jets Out to Los Angeles After Quantico Set Fall

Back to the grind!

Priyanka Chopra is still recovering from a scary on-set accident last week, but that’s not stopping her from supporting Quantico at the People’s Choice Awards.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself flying to Los Angeles from New York City for the Wednesday award show.

“Early morning..sore..sleepy but..first.. lemme take a selfie..” she captioned the post. “LA bound. #PCAs #nomination #excited #nofilter.”

She also posted a picture of herself catching up on some sleep on the plane.

“Good night kitty..” she quipped. “#ChopraOut #PCAs #LAbound#traveldiaries.”

A rep for Chopra, 34, tells PEOPLE that the actress returned to work on Monday morning — four days after she fell while filming the ABC drama.

“While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day,” says the rep. “And she is happy to be back at work.”

Chopra was taken to the hospital on Thursday after the accident, examined by a doctor and then released. Her rep told PEOPLE Friday she was “resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

Quantico is nominated for the favorite network TV drama award, and Chopra is nominated for favorite dramatic TV actress.

Quantico returns Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale, will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.