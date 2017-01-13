Priyanka Chopra Hospitalized After Falling on Quantico Set

Priyanka Chopra is recovering after a scary on-set accident sent her to the hospital on Thursday.

“I can confirm there was a minor incident last night on set,” a rep for Chopra tells PEOPLE. “Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released.”

According to the rep, Chopra “is resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

According to TMZ, the actress slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt on the set of her hit drama, Quantico.

Production on the show, which moved shooting to New York for its second season, will not be shut down, however, according to Variety.

Chopra didn’t join her Quantico castmates at a press event for the show on Friday, and a rep for ABC said she wasn’t feeling well and had stayed home to rest.

Quantico, which debuted in September 2015, follows Chopra as young FBI agent Alex Parrish, who later joins the CIA after being framed for a major terrorist incident in the U.S.