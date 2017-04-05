Prison Break's Sarah Wayne Callies Reacts to Michael's Fate

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Fox’s Prison Break revival. Read at your own risk!

Spoiler alert: Michael Scofield is alive!

Fox’s Prison Break revival kicked off Tuesday night with the rather obvious reveal that Michael (Wentworth Miller) did not die from his brain tumor — nor from a fatal electrocution, as The Final Break insinuated. His brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) uncovers in the premiere that Michael actually has been in a Yemeni prison under the name Kaniel Outis, who is apparently a renowned terrorist.

It’s both good news and bad news for Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies), who initially refuses to believe the truth. “I don’t know that I would use the word anger,” Callies tells EW. “There is a heartbreak, a sense of, ‘The man I know wouldn’t have done this.’ Then the next question is, ‘Well, s—, how well did I know him? We were together maybe a year. We never had time to buy furniture together. We know each other only under the most extreme of circumstances, and so I think there is no small amount of heartbreak that maybe this whole thing was in my head, maybe he never cared the way I cared.”

While it remains to be seen exactly how Michael is still alive after the events of the original series and subsequent TV movie, Sara has since moved on with her life and is now married to new character, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein), with whom she raises the son that Michael never met. “I said to Mark when we were first getting to know each other, ‘I think it’s possible that Sara and Jacob are living the life that she would have lived if she had never met Michael Scofield,’ like married a smart guy and got a good life,” Callies says. “He’s really nice, they bring each other comfort, and they make each other laugh; that’s enough for a lot of people.”

“She just happens to have met a once-in-a-century profound love that makes all of that feel a little bit like it’s in black-and-white instead of technicolor,” Callies continues. “But that’s okay. I mean, her life is not about her happiness. She has a son, and maybe the biggest difference this season is that Michael is not the most important person in Sara’s life; it’s Mike, it’s the kid who didn’t ask for any of this. He’s the collateral damage, and I think she has worked very hard to make sure that he has a coherent, safe, sane life. Best laid plans.”

