The royal wedding countdown is on!

In just over a month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Days ahead of the couple’s big day, NBC will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s love story and nuptials in Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan.

The hour-long special will be co-hosted by Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and will give audiences a glimpse into the fairytale romance of the soon-to-be newlyweds.

The special — filmed in Europe, Africa and the U.S. — will feature close friends of the couple (they will be guests at the ceremony and reception) who will tell the story of how the pair fell in love.

Additionally, Today will take audiences behind the scenes to reveal the secrets of what it takes to stage an event on this scale with interviews from those involved in the ceremony and previous weddings.

Experts will reveal what will happen in the biggest royal wedding since Kate Middleton and Prince William and will give unique insight into this hugely anticipated event — including Markle’s wedding dress and secrets of the venue itself.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Earlier this week, the palace announced that the couple has requested wedding gifts be made in the form of a donation to a selection of personally selected charities.

“Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” the palace said in a statement on Twitter.

“The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.”

The charities include: CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), which supports children growing up with HIV and their families, across the U.K. and Ireland.

Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan airs Wednesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.