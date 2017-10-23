Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long — See Her Sweet Announcement

Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Wedding bells are on the horizon!

Janel Parrish, best known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal on Pretty Little Liars, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chris Long on Monday.

“Went to the park for a stroll with [our dog] Klee and came back with a fiancé,” she captioned a photo of the two kissing, showing off her sparkly ring.

“I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon,” she added. “I love you @c_long.”

Parrish’s friend and Bratz: The Movie costar Skylar Shaye, 31, was quick to offer her congratulations on Instagram.

“My best friend is engaged!!” she gushed. “Congrats @janelparrish & @c_long. I’m so excited!”

Parrish, 28, has been dating Long for a little over a year.

“Year one down,” he shared on Instagram Sep. 3. “The happiest. Can’t wait for what’s to come @janelparrish.”

Parrish is currently working on the Grease musical in Toronto, where she’ll star as Sandy — and Long has been spending plenty of time visiting her.

“Adventure #1 in Toronto began when @c_long came to visit Klee and I,” the actress captioned a slideshow of photos of the two last month. “Toronto…you’re cool.”