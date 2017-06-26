FIRST LOOK: Aria Is a Bridal Beauty in Pretty Little Liars' Series Finale – See Her Wedding Gown!

Aria is a vision in white on her wedding day — but will she and Ezra actually make it down the aisle?

PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the Pretty Little Liars series finale, featuring the girls in their best looks yet: bridesmaid’s gowns.

In images from Tuesday’s final episode, Aria (Lucy Hale) looks stunning in a vintage-inspired, long-sleeved lace wedding gown, while the other liars (Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse) stand out in an array of different, floor-length navy dresses.

The bride-to-be is all smiles as she poses for a selfie with her wedding party, before things seem to take a turn — as they always do, in Rosewood.

As Aria sits on the phone, the other girls look on in concern, before being joined by Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), who’s a newlywed himself!

In another image, Spencer poses with an adorable little flower girl whose identity is unclear (though she could be Emison’s daughter, if this scene takes place after the promised one-year time jump).

Earlier this year, the groom (a.k.a. star Ian Harding) spoke about the nuptials to PEOPLE, saying, “There definitely is a wedding in there but I don’t think it’s going to go like people want.”

“In typical Rosewood fashion, it’s never smooth and it’s never certain,” he teased. “It’s like if something goes really well, that means there’s hell around the corner.”

The two-hour Pretty Little Liars series finale will air Tuesday, from 8–10 p.m. ET on Freeform and will be followed by a special one-hour tell-all special. During the sit-down, all the show’s stars will join showrunner I. Marlene King to share behind-the-scenes secrets and dissect every shocking final moment.