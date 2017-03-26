Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Uses Pinterest for Wedding Planning (Like the Rest of Us!)

Sasha Pieterse has wrapped the seventh and final season of Pretty Little Liars, and instead of being consumed by A, her thoughts are moving on to B — to being a bride, that is!

Pieterse, 21, announced her engagement to boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer on Instagram in December 2015.

Now that Pieterse has some time on her hands, wedding planning is in full swing and she’s using a popular internet tool to help keep her organized. “I can put my Pinterest board to use,” she told PEOPLE at Paleyfest L.A. honoring Pretty Little Liars.

RELATED VIDEO: Pretty Little Liars Is Ending After Season 7

“[It’s] really surreal,” she said of wedding planning, “but I’m glad that my fiancé Hudson and I are on the same page. We have the same style, so it makes it really simple, really easy.”

Pinterest isn’t the only place Pieterse gathers inspiration. Her costar Troian Bellisario married Patrick J. Adams in December 2016 and Pieterse said they “shared a lot of inspiration with each other.”

She plans on having a “whimsical rustic” vibe and was adamant about her hairstyle. “I’m going to keep long hair, for sure,” Pieterse said.

Though she isn’t 100 percent sure about what her dress will look like, she has some ideas. “I want a low back, I want really thin straps, detailed bodice. So still very simple, but got those little accents that’ll make it pop,” she shared.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Pieterse and her fiancé seem to be progressing through wedding planning like a team. “He’s like, ‘This is what’s important to me, and then you can do whatever else you want,’ which I respect. There’s nothing that he is crazy about — that I love too. We gel together really well.”

One major decision the couple still has to make is where to have their nuptials — but they might have two ceremonies so that everyone they love can participate!

“We’re considering doing both,” she admitted when asked if they would have a wedding in town or a destination wedding. “Yeah, we’ll see. Definitely something here for tons of friends and family.”

Pretty Little Liars‘ season 7 premiere airs April 18 on Freeform.