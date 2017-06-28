PLL's Shay Mitchell Goes Inside That 'Extremely Emotional' Final Scene: 'We Were All Bawling'

The Pretty Little Liars‘ Rosewood nightmare is finally over — but it was still hard to say goodbye.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of show’s series finale on Tuesday night, actress Shay Mitchell revealed that filming that last scene with all of the long-suffering Liars lead to many tears.

“The last scene of all of us together was definitely one that was the most memorable [scenes] for me and mostly because it was so emotional,” Mitchell said at the Stella Artois Braderie at New York City’s Hudson Mercantile earlier this month. “We were all bawling.”

She continued, “But it was one that I will never forget, all being together … it was extremely emotional.”

Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse and Troian Bellisario first teased the emotional final scene to Entertainment Weekly in a May interview, with Pieterse revealing that they all got choked up on her line, “I feel like this is the end of something.”

“I couldn’t talk,” Pieterse said, explaining that she was crying. “[Showrunner I.] Marlene [King] was like, ‘Okay, that was great, but just a little less crying.’ ”

Of the same moment, Benson said, “We couldn’t even do it. We almost weren’t able to even start the table read because it was just so heavy.”