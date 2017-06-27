10 Times the Pretty Little Liars Squad's IRL Friendship Made Our Hearts Melt Forever

WHEN ASHLEY BENSON TOLD PEOPLE HER CASTMATES WERE HER 'FAMILY'

In an interview with PEOPLE, Benson opened up about her PLL castmates and how much she's going to miss them now that they've wrapped filming the seventh and final season of the show. "They're like my family. I've spent seven years with them. I've seen them more than I've seen my own family in the last seven years. It was really special to have such an amazing bond with these people, and the cool thing is I know that we'll one day work together again," she said. "And I'll always try to make an effort to see them because they're literally my family. I don't know what I would have done without them for these last seven years if they weren't part of it."