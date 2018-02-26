Pretty Little Liars Star Brant Daugherty Is Engaged

February 26, 2018

Congratulations are in order for Brant Daugherty: He’s engaged!

The Pretty Little Liars alum recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kim Hidalgo, and she said yes. The couple announced the news Monday on Instagram.

“So we have some exciting news to share with everyone,” Daugherty, 32, captioned a photo of the two, with Hidalgo, 29, showing off the sparkler. “A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker.”

“Ok @brantdaugherty, I’ll marry you,” Hidalgo captioned the same photo.

Daugherty, who also appeared in Fifty Shades Freed and competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, has been dating Hidalgo since the fall of 2016.Since then, the duo have traveled the world together, chronicling many of their adventures for fans on Instagram.

“Damn she’s lucky to have me. And I’m lucky she knows that I’m joking when I say that,” he captioned a photo in honor of the couple’s one-year anniversary in October. “Thanks for putting up with my ego for an entire year. Here’s to another trip around the sun together. Happy anniversary.”

