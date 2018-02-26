Pretty Little Liars Star Brant Daugherty Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Brant Daugherty: He’s engaged!

The Pretty Little Liars alum recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kim Hidalgo, and she said yes. The couple announced the news Monday on Instagram.

“So we have some exciting news to share with everyone,” Daugherty, 32, captioned a photo of the two, with Hidalgo, 29, showing off the sparkler. “A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker.”

“Ok @brantdaugherty, I’ll marry you,” Hidalgo captioned the same photo.