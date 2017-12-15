Where's Kylie Jenner? Inside the Pregnant Makeup Mogul's Quiet Life

Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner has purposefully avoided the spotlight.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September that the 20-year-old reality star is expecting her first child, a baby girl, early next year, with 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott. (They’ve been dating since earlier this year after she split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.)

Though the mom-to-be has yet to publicly acknowledge the news, she has been hard at work on her booming and ever-expanding cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics — all while remaining entirely out of the public eye. Here’s a look at the makeup mogul’s low-key lifestyle.

Lying low

Jenner has remained hunkered down at her home in Calabasas.

“Kylie wants to keep a low profile,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye.”

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” continued the source. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Jenner is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” said the insider, referring to her social media presence. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” added another source recently. “She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

Camera-shy

Though she did participate in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired in September, she has been almost entirely absent from this season thus far — including in the recently-released supertease for all-new episodes premiering in January, which hints at her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s own pregnancy reveal. (It’s also worth nothing that thus far, Jenner hasn’t appeared in any shots that have been revealed for the family’s Christmas card countdown.)

When the family filmed a Christmas special at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s home in October, the expectant star was noticeably missing from the group photo, though a source confirmed to PEOPLE she was on-site for the taping.

“Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate,” the insider said. “She kept in the background, but seemed great.”

Save for a handful of blurry paparazzi sightings, Jenner has barely been photographed and has studiously avoided any events in which she’d inevitably end up on camera. Earlier this month, she opted not to attend Women’s Wear Daily‘s annual Beauty Inc. Awards, at which she was honored with the “Newsmaker of the Year” award for her namesake beauty brand. Instead, the star’s best friend Jordyn Woods went in her place and accepted the award on her behalf.

Covering up

When it comes to her own social media presence, Jenner’s feed has changed dramatically: While she once documented her every move for fans on Snapchat, flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots, she is now using the platforms mostly to promote Kylie Cosmetics.

In the photo she’s posted of herself during her pregnancy, Jenner has mostly avoided neck-down shots, opting for zoomed-in selfies instead. In less close-up shots, she covers up with baggy clothes like chunky turtlenecks or oversized jackets.

Where’s Travis?

Fans also might have noticed that Jenner and the father-to-be haven’t been seen together. Indeed, Scott has been performing across the U.S., and a source recently told PEOPLE Jenner wishes she could be spending more time with the rapper.

“She wants Travis to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But he only has a few more tour dates left, and then he’s off for the holidays,” the source said. “Kylie is hoping he will step things up once the tour is finished.”

That being said, the source maintained that the couple “can’t wait for the baby to be here” — adding that Kylie is “getting bored spending so much time at home.”

“They’re absolutely still together,” added the source. “And excited about the baby.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE the parents-to-be are just “trying to enjoy this time for themselves” and want to “keep it private as long as they can.”

“They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out,” said the source. “But Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby.”

Prepping for baby

While she hasn’t shopped in person, Jenner has been stocking up on fancy baby gear for her little one.

This week, a source told PEOPLE that she’s “having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby,” including cute clothes and a stroller.

“She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” said the source.