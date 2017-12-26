Pregnant Kylie Jenner 'Looked Great' at Family's Christmas Eve Party, Source Says

Kylie Jenner may have skipped out on the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card, but she did attend mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old cosmetics guru — who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott — did not appear in any photos from the bash shared to social media by KarJenner family members. But a source tells PEOPLE she was there celebrating away from the cameras.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the source says. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

Meanwhile, her sister Khloé Kardashian, — who earlier this week confirmed that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together — accentuated her own baby bump in a skin-tight, sparkly jumpsuit with a white fur coat.

“Khloé was beaming all night,” the insider says of the 33-year-old Revenge Body host. “She kept touching and showing off her cute baby belly.”

Khloé showed off her bump on Instagram as well.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true,” Khloé captioned a gallery of shots showing her touching her belly. “I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! ✨ #BabyBump🤗”

“Merry Christmas!!!!! Wishing all of you and your families much Joy Happiness Peace and Health…” Kris added in her own post, a photo of her and Khloé alongside Kendall Jenner. “Love you guys!!!!!!!! #christmas #blessed #ohholynight.”

Aside for Khloé and Kendall, Kris’ party also brought together siblings Kim Kardashian West (who’s expecting her third child, via a surrogate), Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids: Kim’s daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2; and Kourtney son Reign, 3, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Mason, 8.

Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was there, too — without girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“He mingled, looked good and didn’t drink,” the source says, adding that there wasn’t any awkwardness with Kourtney’s new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

“Kourtney seemed so happy that Younes joined her,” the insider says. “They are so cute together. He kept bringing her drinks and doting on her. Younes fits right into the family. He didn’t seem uncomfortable that Scott was there. They said hello, but that was it. It was very civil.”

Other guests included Kim’s husband Kanye West, celebrity hair stylists Jen Atkin and Chris Appleton, singer Christina Aguilera and Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest. Kris appeared to be in a good mood throughout the night, dancing with Kim and Khloé and playing MC while Babyface, Toni Braxton and Brian McKnight performed.

“Everyone had the most amazing time,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Kris always throws the best parties. It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

On Christmas morning, the family gathered at Kourtney’s house to open presents and celebrate the holiday in matching elf-patterned onesies and beanies.

“Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night,” Khloé said to Kylie, 20, in one Snapchat video as the younger sister replied: “I was.”

“She’s a secret little bunny,” Khloé teased.

Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics owner has kept out of the public eye by sticking close to her house in Calabasas. As a source told PEOPLE in October, “Kylie wants to keep a low profile.”

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source continued. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” said the insider, referring to her social media presence. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”