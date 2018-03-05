Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Bond with Kim's Surrogate: 'This Is So Beautiful'

The most baby-centric season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has come to an end.

On Sunday’s season finale, Khloé Kardashian found out she’s having a girl, Kylie Jenner‘s baby bump made its television debut and Kim Kardashian West introduced her surrogate to her famous family.

Tensions run high in San Francisco

During a sisters trip in October, pregnant Khloé, 33, majorly clashed with Kourtney, 38, for always being on her phone — and showing up late.

“What the f— are you here for?” she snapped at one point. “Don’t chime in if you’re not going to get off your f—ing phone call all the time. You’re like, a waste of space in my meter right now. You’re annoying as f— now when we’re together. This is what you do. You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present!”

Kourtney tried to defend her “10-minute conversation,” but Khloé wasn’t having it.

“We’re only here once,” she said. “When are we ever going to go back to Alcatraz? You know what? Actually, I’m not doing this today. I’m not doing this today, because last time in Costa Rica, I looked crazy because I’m always the one complaining to get you guys to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy, okay? You’ll be the f—ing bitch that you need to be.”

“Good. F— you, you f—ing whore,” Kourtney retorted, adding, “Pregnant whore!”

But at the end of the day, they’re still family, and Khloé made a point to thank Kourtney and Kim, 37, for the memories they made on the trip.

“I wanted to say thank you guys so much for the San Fran trip,” she said. “Even though we had our ups and our downs, I feel like still always have fun. What is life without a little feuding with sisters?”

Khloé learns her baby’s sex

Another huge moment from the San Francisco trip was Khloé finding out her and Tristan Thompson‘s baby’s gender. After her doctor got the genetics results, she texted the information to Kylie Jenner, who had asked to be the one to relay the news to Khloé personally.

“I have such anxiety, I don’t know why,” said Khloé while waiting for Kylie’s phone call.

“Whatever is meant to be — even if it’s it’s a girl, just know that’s what your path is, and that’s fine,” reassured Kim.

“Of course, and I want a girl eventually,” said Khloé. “I just want older brothers to like … we’ve never had older brothers.”

But even though Khloé was “convinced” she was having a boy, she found out she’s actually having a girl — and her initial reaction was pure disappointment.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” she said, looking upset.

“It’s okay,” said Kim. “I cried when I found North was going to be a girl, too.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock,” said Khloé. “I’m like, in a state of shock.”

Khloé then called mom Kris Jenner to share the news, confessing she had been hoping Kylie was lying.

“That is so amazing,” said Kris, 62. “Khloé, the only thing I wanted in life was a boy. Three times. And I got the three of you. But a man is much more attached to a girl. This will be the love of [Tristan’s] life — no offense to you.”

“Well, then I’m going to get jealous,” said Khloé. “Then I don’t like that — I don’t like her.”

“Don’t be a bitch,” chided Kris.

Of course, Khloé eventually warmed up to the news — especially once she got to witness Tristan’s adorable reaction.

“He’ll be like, ‘How’s my princess doing? I just want to check on my two girls,’ ” explained Khloé. “He’s so cute about everything. I still feel so bad [about] how I felt [when I found out], but that’s just how I felt. I am getting more excited.”

“I was looking at nurseries for boys and I just think you need like a day or two to let it sink in, and then you get over it,” she added. “And honestly, girls stuff is so much cuter anyway, and it’ll be so cute to have a little girl in the stands rooting for her dad.”

“I am honestly so excited Khloé is having a girl,” gushed Kim. “I’ve been getting me and Khloé things for our girls, and it’s probably going to be so annoying but they’re all going to have the same things, do the same things, be in the same class.”

“That’s so cute,” said Khloé. “See, that makes me excited! … My life will never be the same in the best way. I’ve kind of been waiting for this for so long, and now it’s finally happening. I’m so excited to see what the next six months are going to bring.”

Kim shares her surrogacy journey

Meanwhile, Kim was going through her own unique journey to motherhood: She and Kanye West were expecting their third child via surrogate. (They welcomed daughter Chicago on Jan. 15.)

“It’s been such a crazy year,” she reflected. “Our surrogate has been amazing, but it has been challenging with all of the media leaks. … And it just feels weird that my family has no idea what my experience has been like.”

Kim decided to bring her surrogate, La’Reina, over to Kris’ house to introduce her to her mom and sisters. Though the KUWTK cameras avoided capturing La’Reina’s face, they showed a sweet moment where she bonded with pregnant Kylie, 20, and Khloé. (The three women were just months apart in their pregnancies.) The scene also marked the first time all season that Kylie’s baby bump was clearly visible.

After Khloé asked whether being a surrogate was challenging “emotionally,” La’Reina explained that she doesn’t look at it that way.

“Because I know from the very beginning this is not my baby,” she said. “And at the end, my joy and my satisfaction is with whoever I’m having the baby for. … I know what my job is in all of it. It makes me feel important because I’m like, ‘Wow, I did something so good. This is beautiful. I would do this again a thousand more times.’ ”

“This is so beautiful,” gushed Kylie. “This is so amazing. You should be [proud] — it’s so special.”

“Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible,” added Kris. “So we can’t say thank you enough.”

But no one was more grateful than Kim.

“This experience, going into it, I really didn’t know what to expect because I don’t really know anyone that’s gone through this,” she said. “It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be, emotionally, but it’s so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I’m just so grateful.”

“Surrogacy is such a beautiful thing and we’re just so excited to welcome our baby girl,” she added. “I’m so glad that we’re all doing this together. My family and my kids mean everything to me.”