Home Run! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Kim, Kourtney and Kris During Family Softball Game

The Kardashian-Jenner family is so big it could field a baseball team — plus a Little League squad in a few years, thanks to their recent baby boom — and they’re already practicing their swing.

Kim Kardashian West, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kris Jenner, 62, took turns at bat during a softball session in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday. Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras captured all the action, including the momager — who sported a custom Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with her name across the back for the outing — ducking out of the way to avoid getting hit in the head by Kim’s wild pitch.

Khloé Kardashian, 33 — who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26 — watched from the sidelines. She cradled her belly while donning an all-black ensemble, including a cropped sweatshirt and a hoodie tied just below her baby bump.

Khloé Kardashian BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian West (left) and Kris Jenner BACKGRID

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian’s Winding Road to Love, From an Awkward First Fling to Meeting ‘the One’

The Revenge Body star will be the next member of the famous family to welcom a new addition, following Kim and husband Kanye West‘s third child — daughter Chicago — born in January via surrogate, and fellow new mom Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

“[Khloé] can’t wait to be a mom,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She is excited about being pregnant, but can’t wait to meet her baby. She is also excited about her upcoming baby shower.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson — ‘My Greatest Dream Realized’

In a post shared on her website and app Wednesday, Khloé revealed the couple would be spending Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles.

“We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mom’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family,” she said. “Cute, right? She’s having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury.”

“But I’ll be doing some cooking too!” she added. “Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food. He could eat Jamaican food seven days a week 365 days a year. His mom has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.”