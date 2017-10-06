Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Thanks God for ‘Giving Me Health and Strength’

Khloé Kardashian is feeling spiritual as she expects her first child.

Kardashian, 33, posted a selfie to Instagram on Friday, puckering for the camera beneath a heart-emoji filter. Despite the silly snapshot, the reality star’s words were reflective.

“Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you,” she captioned the image. “Amen.”

Next, she shared a photo of pink peonies, writing, “a few of my favorite things.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian has a baby on the way with her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been spending quality time in Cleveland with Thompson, 26.

Meanwhile, her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, and sister Kim Kardashian West, 36, will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West in January via surrogate.

“There is no jealousy here,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It’s not dramatic like that.

“They’re focusing on the babies. Everyone is genuinely happy about what’s happening.”