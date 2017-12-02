Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares Another Photo of Herself Wearing a Sports Bra

Khloé Kardashian does it again!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her pregnancy style by sharing another photo of herself wearing a sports bra — which was designed by her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who’s also pregnant with her first child.

However, just like on Thursday — when the 33-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing grills and a bright blue sports bra — the picture did not show her stomach.

“💫 The many moods of KoKo! Today I’m all about the smiles! It is Friday after all 😁💫,” she wrote alongside the happy image.

💫The many moods of KoKo! Today I'm all about the smiles! It is Friday after all 😁💫 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Mean Mug A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

The sports bra — on which the word “THICK!” appears numerous times — was from Jenner’s line of Valentine’s Day merchandise, which consisted of various articles of clothing emblazoned with the same word.

The Good American designer’s sports bra photo was also shared on social media accounts for Jenner’s store. “@khloekardashian wearing the THICK! sports set, available in black and pink at KylieJennerShop.com,” she captioned the image.

While Kardashian has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE she and NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a boy together — due to arrive in early 2018. This will be Kardashian’s first child. Thompson is also dad to 10-month-old son Prince Oliver.

Kardashian did make one thing with Thompson official recently: A KUWTK episode earlier this month marked the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared on the show. He and Kardashian have been dating since September 2016.

“I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match,” momager Kris Jenner gushed during the episode.