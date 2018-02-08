Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says New Baby Won't Change Strained Relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Don’t expect Khloé Kardashian‘s upcoming baby to miraculously fix her estrangement from Caitlyn Jenner.

During an interview on the ITV’s morning program Lorraine on Thursday, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is now 29 weeks along with her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — made it clear that motherhood won’t bring her closer to her former stepparent.

“No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn,” the 33-year-old Revenge Body host told Lorraine‘s Ross King. “[Things are] just as they are.”

Her words come a month after Jenner admitted on ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians and chose to keep from them the last few pages of her memoir Secrets of My Life when sharing advanced copies.

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, okay?” Jenner explained to host Piers Morgan, adding that those pages were the ones in which she wrote about her decision to have gender confirmation surgery to transition from male to female. “There was no reason for them to know about it.”

“I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business,” Jenner continued. “It’s not that big a deal.”

But it was a big deal for the Kardashians. While they publicly supported Caitlyn’s transition, they cut ties with her after reading the book — which also alleged Kris, Caitlyn’s ex-wife, knew more about her gender identity crisis than she has admitted.

“Just lay it on the table, what are we doing?” Kardashian recalled to Howard Stern about Jenner’s alleged deceit in 2016. “What’s happening? … Just stop lying to us about things.”

She confronted Caitlyn in a KUWTK episode that aired in April, telling her that she had backed away from Caitlyn, who had helped raise her for 24 years out, of respect for her mother.

“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive,” Kardashian said. “But then I was also like, ‘This isn’t even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s— to deal with, so why don’t you guys figure that stuff out.’ ”

Though her relationship with his former step-children remains rocky, Jenner is still in daughters Kylie and Kendall‘s lives. The Olympic icon even attended Kendall’s 22nd birthday bash in November at Petit Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles, along with Kris, 62, Kim Kardashian West, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

“Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”

She was also quick to celebrate the arrival of Kylie’s baby girl Stormi on Monday, sharing a throwback photo of her 20-year-old daughter on Instagram.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” Jenner wrote in the photo’s caption. “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, expressed thanks for the sweet message by commenting, “Love you.”