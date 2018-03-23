Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses Sister Kylie Jenner as She Nests in Cleveland

She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

Khloé Kardashian is missing her baby sister.

The mom-to-be is currently settling into nesting mode in Cleveland as she prepares to welcome her first child, a baby girl, with Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is nearing the end of her third trimester, will remain in Ohio until the baby is born.

According to the source, Kardashian’s famous family plans on flying in for the birth. They’re currently in Los Angeles, and on Friday, Kardashian, 33, took to Instagram to share a sweet shout-out to sister Kylie Jenner, 19, who recently welcomed a baby girl of her own, Stormi, with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I miss you!!!” she captioned a picture of the pair. “We were both blonde and pregnant here.”

According to PEOPLE’s source, the soon-to-be mom keeps in close contact with her family “every day.”

“Khloé seems a bit bored without her sisters around,” said the insider. “She talks to them several times a day, loves to show off the nursery and asks for advice.”

The source added that Kardashian is “is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited” — and definitely “ready for her baby girl to arrive.”

“She’s taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl,” said the source. “She’s doing great and seems very happy.”