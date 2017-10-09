Pregnant Khloé Kardashian on Dating Tristan Thompson Long-Distance: 'Things Can Get Complicated'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are happily cohabitating in Cleveland as they await the arrival of their first child.

The couple began their courtship commuting between Ohio and Los Angeles, though, and the mom-to-be offered some long-distance relationship advice on her website Monday.

“Nobody says dating long distance is easy—I am so happy Tristan and I live together now!” she wrote. “The extra miles can sometimes make many aspects frustrating. Things can get complicated—you might get sad and lonely at times. (Don’t worry, BTW, that’s totally normal!)”

“However, being long distance also means you get to appreciate one another on a deeper level without the distractions of physical getting in the way,” she added. “And it makes simplest things— like holding hands, eating at the same table, feeling each other’s touch, taking a walk together, smelling their hair—the sweetest when you’re in the same city again.”

The Good American designer explained that “teasing is good and healthy.”

“Drop little hints about something you want to try in the bedroom next time you see them. It will give you both something to look forward to until you’re together again!” she said. “There might be hundreds or even thousands of miles between you two, but you can still share moments. Watch your favorite TV show over Facetime or do something productive, like go for a run or organize your closets together.”

Finally, she advised fans to be open about the futures they envision with their partners.

“At the end of the day, this will be the most important thing to keep in mind as you continue to date and get to know each other. Do you both share the same dreams and ideals? Do you both want the same things out of life—and, more importantly, the relationship?” she said. “If the answer is yes, then the sacrifices you’re making now will pay off big time in the long run.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the reality star is pregnant, though she has yet to address the happy news. (Soon, there will be even more Kardashians to keep up with. Two of her sisters — Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner — are also expecting.)

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, are “thrilled” over starting a family, a source told PEOPLE.

“She is so grateful that she met Tristan. He is so different from other men that she has been in relationships with,” the insider said of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player. “It’s always been very easy for Khloé to date Tristan. They are on the same page. Early on in their relationship, Khloé decided that she was going to do everything for it to work.”

