Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Covers Up in Another Baggy Shirt as She Steps Out with Sister Kim

They’re both expecting their own babies early next year. And on Monday, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West were spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing two very different outfits.

The reality star sisters were photographed leaving a studio together — pregnant Khloé camouflaged her growing baby belly with a long-sleeve black T-shirt and Kim, who is expecting a baby girl (her third child with husband Kanye West) via surrogate, showed off her rock-hard abs in a black sports bra.

Both ladies kept the rest of their looks casual. Khloé, 33, wore fitted jeans and black boots, while Kim, 37, rocked grey sweatpants and an oversized black jacket.

As fans know, the Kardashian sisters aren’t the only ones getting ready to welcome a baby into their lives. Sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant, expecting a girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott this February.

While a source confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE in September, Jenner has yet to speak out about her pregnancy publicly. Khloé has also remained tight-lipped — although Kim spilled the beans about her baby-to-be in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary trailer.

Meanwhile Khloé, who is pregnant with a boy with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, did make one thing with Thompson official recently. Sunday’s KUWTK episode marked the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared on the show. He and Khloé have been dating since September 2016.

“I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match,” momager Kris Jenner gushed on the episode.

A source previously told PEOPLE that those close to the Good American jeans co-founder and Thompson are elated for their upcoming journey as parents together.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,” the source said of Khloé, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.

“But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” the source added. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

As for Kim, she and West are said to be “over the moon” for their new baby. In April, Kim revealed that doctors had advised her that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children after two difficult pregnancies. (She suffered from placenta accreta during both of her earlier pregnancies.)

Her surrogate is said to be “the perfect candidate.”

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” a source said. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”