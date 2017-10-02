Khloé Kardashian Pictured for First Time Since Pregnancy News: 'She's Very Happy and Relaxed,' Source Says

Khloé Kardashian is living her best life in Cleveland.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been in the city since news broke last week that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday night, Thompson, 26, and Kardashian, 33, were photographed — for the first time since the happy news broke —heading to dinner at Benihana. When a photographer congratulated the NBA star on the baby news, he smiled and replied, “Thanks.”

“Khloé seems great,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She seems very happy and relaxed. She also looks good. She has been in Cleveland for a week and seems to enjoy being low-key. She’s barely left Tristan’s house.”

“Tristan seems great too,” the source adds. “He’s working out a lot and training for the season.”

Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted shopping at a mall, where Kardashian appeared to cover up her midsection in a long, baggy sweatshirt, with another sweater tied around her waist. She also carried a large purse, which she held up to her stomach.

Multiple sources confirmed Kardashian’s pregnancy to PEOPLE on Tuesday — just four days after news broke that her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. (Sister Kim Kardashian West will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West in January via surrogate.)

On Sunday’s season 14 premiere of the family’s E! reality show, Kardashian opened up about her new life in Cleveland with Thompson, whom she’s been dating for a little over a year.

“For the past eight months, I have been basically bicoastal,” she said, explaining that whenever Thompson is on the road, she heads back to work in Los Angeles, then returns to Cleveland to be with him the rest of the time.

“It is grueling,” she confessed. “But I like being in Cleveland — it’s a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It’s very [much] like my old life.”

“Khloé lives in Cleveland practically, and she’s not rushing to come home anytime soon,” said Kim, 36. “We really do miss Khloé, and just knowing that so much of her life is here in Cleveland is hard to accept. I’m definitely sad that she’s gone, but she and Tristan are really cute together. She’s got a good crew over there. She’s got a good support system.”

“It’s bittersweet,” acknowledged Kourtney, 37. “It’s just sad that she’s definitely not coming back anytime soon. … But we’re all living our lives and doing our own thing, so let her live hers.”

