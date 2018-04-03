Why Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is 'Happy' to Be in Cleveland as She Awaits Baby Girl's Arrival

Khloé Kardashian is loving C-Town.

The mom-to-be recently settled into nesting mode in Cleveland, where her boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. A source previously told PEOPLE she plans on giving birth there, and her famous family will fly in.

On Tuesday, Kardashian, 33, shared a new post on her website and app revealing why she’s happy to be in Ohio at the moment.

“Throughout my pregnancy, I traveled back and forth between L.A. and Cleveland quite a bit, but after a while, it was a little difficult,” she admits. “It was more tiring and my body got swollen, which never used to happen before pregnancy. I obviously love both cities, but I will say I’m happy to be in Cleveland right now.”

“I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she continues. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”

Still, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian “misses her family” and “is bummed she couldn’t celebrate Easter with them.” (The Kardashian-Jenners threw an over-the-top party in California, complete with golden plastic eggs stuffed with dollar bills.)

“She was FaceTiming with everyone and getting updates about the celebration,” the source adds.

Though she’s a Calabasas native, Kardashian has made Cleveland her home away from home as she prepares to welcome her baby girl.

“Khloé’s family is on baby watch,” a source told PEOPLE last week, adding that the reality star “very much enjoys Cleveland.”

“She can go out without being photographed. No one judges her. She loves it!” said the source. “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles. She’s happy that she gets to enjoy the last part of her pregnancy in peace.”