Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Steps Out in N.Y.C. to Film Keeping Up After Reported $150 Million Deal

Khloé Kardashian is dressing the part in New York City.

The expectant reality star was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing all black in high-waisted skinny jeans, heeled booties and a button-up corset-style shirt.

She was all smiles as she walked to her car while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras rolled — and two days after she and her sisters reportedly inked a $150 million deal for five more seasons of the E! reality show.

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that 33-year-old Kardashian is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26.

The news broke just four days after PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian’s 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. PEOPLE previously confirmed that sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West, 40, this winter via surrogate.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” one source told PEOPLE of Kardashian and Thompson, who have been dating for over a year.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the insider added. “This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that the three sisters are all happily prepping for their new additions.

“Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney [Kardashian] are also involved in the process,” said the source. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris [Jenner] has been helping as well.”

Another source told PEOPLE the sisters hope the next generation of their family is as tight-knit as they are.

“There is no jealousy here,” the source said. “No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It’s not dramatic like that.”

“They’re focusing on the babies,” the insider added. “Everyone is genuinely happy about what’s happening.”