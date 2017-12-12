Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Moving in with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Thinking about moving in with a significant other? Let Khloé Kardashian be your guide.

In the last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — whom multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson — has essentially relocated to Cleveland in order to be with the Cavaliers player.

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be took to her website and app to reveal the very first thing the couple did when she moved in: They hung a framed photo of themselves together.

“It makes you both feel in sync and like home is for the both of you — because after all, it is!” she explained.

Kardashian, 30, admits that moving in with someone is a “huge step in a relationship” — but luckily, she and Thompson, 26, “have very similar decor tastes, so it was easy to merge.”

“But we did a few rooms together and switched up the color schemes. That was really fun!” she said. “I’m so lucky that Tristan really lets me do my own thing. He just likes me to feel comfortable. And I truly do feel like it’s our Cleveland home!”

On the current season of the family’s E! reality show, Kardashian introduced her family to her new life in Cleveland with the NBA star, confessing in the season premiere that she’d been “basically bicoastal” for the last eight months.

“It is grueling,” she said. “But I like being in Cleveland — it’s a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It’s very [much] like my old life.”

“It was like, a big realization,” said her sister Kim Kardashian West. “Khloé lives in Cleveland practically, and she’s not rushing to come home anytime soon. We really do miss [her], and just knowing that so much of her life is here in Cleveland is hard to accept. I’m definitely sad that Khloé is gone, but she and Tristan are really cute together. She’s got a good crew over there. She’s got a good support system.”

“It’s bittersweet,” added Kourtney Kardashian. “It’s just sad that she’s definitely not coming back anytime soon. But we’re all living our lives and doing our own thing, so let her live hers.”