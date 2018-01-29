Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares First Bump Photo at 15 Weeks: 'Baby Is the Size of an Apple'

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is showing off her adorable baby bump!

The pregnant Counting On star is 15 weeks along in her pregnancy and recently gave her fans and followers the first glimpse of her growing belly.

“Baby Vuolo is growing!” Jinger, 24, captioned a smiling photo of herself — shared to Instagram Friday — wearing a fitted black t-shirt and standing next to a chalkboard that reads, “15 weeks” and “baby is the size of an apple.”



She added the hashtags, “#15weeks #babybump #babyisthesizeofanapple #pregnantmama.”

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, announced in early January that they were expecting their first child together.

“The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!” the couple wrote on their website.

“Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!” they continued. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

“Psalm 139:13-14 13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” they shared.

While the Counting On couple has yet to find out what the sex of their child is, they both have an inkling that it’ll be a boy — though they’ll be “happy either way,” Jinger said in a TLC video that was released following their pregnancy announcement.

“I would love to have a little princess,” admitted Jeremy, who hopes their firstborn will be just like his bride.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” he said with a smile. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”