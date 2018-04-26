Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her 6-Month Baby Bump After Revealing She's Expecting a Girl

Three months and counting!

This summer, the Duggar family will expand once again when Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcome their first child — due in July — into the world. Weeks after the Counting On couple learned earlier this month that their firstborn will be a girl, the mom-to-be shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her husband — and her growing baby bump!

“I love being married to my best friend! 💙” Jinger captioned a smiling black-and-white photo of herself and Jeremy.

In the photo, shared Wednesday, Jinger, who wore a black, mid-length black dress — which hugged her bump — chambray shirt and white tennis shoes, adoringly looked up at her husband, who paired his jeans with a Nike sweater and sneakers.

In early April, the pair — who announced on their website in early January that they are expecting — learned the sex of their baby through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas, where they live.

They set up an obstacle course and split their family into a pink team and a blue team. One by one, a member of each team had to eat a single serve container of ice cream before running an obstacle course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “Baby” neon light, revealing the sex, and Jinger, 24, and Jeremy, 30, sprayed everyone with pink silly string.

courtesy TLC

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE.

“We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer,” they said. “We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

courtesy TLC

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

A day after the party, Jinger was celebrated at a baby shower thrown by friends Margarita & Juan Manuel Johnson.

“The shower was an amazing time of celebrating our new arrival with loved ones,” they told PEOPLE. “Our friends, Juan and Margarita, were so generous to organize and host the shower and we were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtful generosity of everyone.”