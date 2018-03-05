Pregnant Jinger Duggar Is Halfway Through First Pregnancy — See Her Adorable 20-Week Baby Bump!

Twenty weeks down and 20 more to go!

To celebrate the halfway mark of her pregnancy, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo — who is expecting her first baby with husband Jeremy Vuolo — shared a photo Sunday of her growing baby bump at the 20-week mark.

In the smiling photo, the mama-to-be wore a fitted, black T-shirt as she stood beside a chalkboard that read, “20 weeks Baby is the size of an artichoke.”

Jinger, 24, captioned the image: “👶🏼 Vuolo #20weeks.”

This is the third baby bump photo that the Counting On star has shared since announcing her pregnancy in early January.

For her 15-week mark, the expectant mother compared her baby’s size to an apple; and for week 18, she showcased her bell pepper-sized bump.

In a joint statement following the New Year, the couple — who reside in Laredo, Texas — said on their website, “The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!”

“Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!” they continued. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

“Psalm 139:13-14 13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” they shared.

Though the couple had yet to find out the sex of their child as of January, they both had an inkling that it’ll be a boy — though they’ll be “happy either way,” Jinger said in a TLC video.

“I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy,” she said. “He’s just very kind and gracious.”