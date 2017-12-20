Pregnant Eva Longoria Is Beaming with 'Pure Happiness' After Baby News

Life is good for Eva Longoria.

Though the actress has yet to officially address her pregnancy, her smile says it all. On Wednesday, Longoria, 42, took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself from her upcoming Oprah magazine feature, captioning it: “Pure happiness.”

Pure Happiness 😊 #HappyHumpDay A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:40am PST

The post comes one day after Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE the star and her husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón are expecting a baby boy. According to the rep, Longoria is four months along.

The former Desperate Housewives star has been with 49-year-old Bastón — who is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America — since 2013. The two got engaged in Dubai in December 2015 and tied the knot in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico.

Shortly after she announced her engagement, Longoria spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of having children.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” she said at the time. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Though this is the first child for Longoria, her child will have older siblings to look up to: He will join Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” she previously said of Bastón’s kids, adding that while a baby isn’t a must-have for the new family she’s building with Bastón, one would be “icing on the cake.”