Did Teen Mom Star Catelynn Baltierra Suffer a Miscarriage?

Did pregnant Catelynn Baltierra suffer a miscarriage?

At the end of January, the Teen Mom OG star revealed to her husband, Tyler Baltierra, during a filmed episode of the MTV reality series that she was pregnant with another child. Catelynn decided to surprise Tyler by having their 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign — they are are also the biological parents to Carly, whom they placed for adoption — wear a pink T-shirt that read, “I’m Going to Be a Big Sister.”

In a later episode, audiences watched the couple reveal the pregnancy news to family members, including Catelynn’s mother, April, and her younger siblings. At the time, Catelynn called their child a “summer baby.”

But after Monday’s most recent episode, audiences watched a new preview that featured footage of the married couple both crying — leading fans to question whether Catelynn has lost the baby.

Sitting outside and looking downcast, a somber and choked up Tyler was filmed saying, “I really wanted that baby.”

The cameras then cut to Catelynn wiping away tears from her eyes as she sat in the passenger seat of the car with Nova’s stuffed horse by her side.

Courtesy MTV

Courtesy MTV

The couple has openly discussed the possibility of having another baby on cameras after Tyler expressed his desire to expand their family.

But despite his hope for more children, Catelynn — who struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of Nova — openly expressed her fears. “It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler on a recent episode. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

In mid-January, Catelynn returned to rehab to overcome childhood trauma, and last week, Tyler had plenty of loving words for his wife as he visited her.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, shared a photo of himself and his wife on Instagram with a caption supporting his 25-year-old partner.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he wrote. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way.”

Tyler continued, “I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved! #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.