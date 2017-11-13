Porsha Williams Still Wears Her Wedding Ring from Ex Kordell Stewart: ‘It’s Costume Jewelry’

It’s been four years since Porsha Williams and her ex-husband Kordell Stewart ended their marriage, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is still wearing her wedding ring from time to time.

On Sunday’s episode, Williams’ sister Lauren called her out on it, saying, “Oh my God, you’re wearing it like it’s costume jewelry.”

“It is costume jewelry!” the 36-year-old Dish Nation host responded. “It’s mine. And it’s a diamond!”

Williams, who was married to Stewart for two years before their divorce in 2013, may be rocking her old ring, but she’s very much single. Earlier this month, she told PEOPLE that fans will see her dating on this season of the show — though it’s just “not as much of a priority of mine as it’s seemed in the past.”

“I absolutely know myself more today than I did when I was married” she said when asked what she’s looking for in a man. “For me, it’s about finding someone who wants to be part of your world and who is supportive of you and who understands that if it ends up being a serious relationship, you’ll make those adjustments to prioritize a happy family first.”

“I don’t regret anything because anything I’ve been through just helps build who I am today — be it relationships with me or friendships, it all helps shape who you become. But I definitely say I’m a different person, and I’m supposed to be,” she said. “It’s a good thing.”

The other major change for Williams is that she’s cooled her jets on her quest for motherhood, something she attributes to time spent with her 1½-year-old niece Baleigh.

“Every time I’m around my niece, she gives me baby fever. But that’s the thing about baby fever. You have it, and then you get well again,” Williams said. “I’m okay right now. I’m not going to have a baby until I’ve found that right guy. And I’m sure once I find him, that’ll be one of the first things we do.”

“For me, I’ve thought of a lot of creative ways I can make that happen without a man. Once I realized it doesn’t have to be one way, then it gave me a little more time,” she continued. “So I’m not obsessing over it anymore.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.