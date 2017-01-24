Porsha Williams Dishes on Those RHOA Threesome Rumors (There May Have Been a Smooch!)

Inquiring minds want to know: Was Kandi Burruss in a threesome?

The tea heated up on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks claimed that their mutual friend Shamea had been involved in threesomes with Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

However, Williams is clearing things up, telling PEOPLE that she never said her friend “did anything sexual with Kandi.”

“My friend Shamea has never told me anything like that has happened with Kandi,” Williams said. “As far as what else Kandi is doing with her personal life, watch the rest of the show. It will come out.”

Williams, 35, added that she has never propositioned Burruss, 40, for a threesome, but a drunken night did once lead to a kiss.

“I have no want to be with Todd whatsoever. There was a night when we were in the club and I was super drunk with beer goggles and there was a kiss,” the reality star said. “There was fun in the club. But there was nothing where anybody went home with anyone.”

Williams also opened up about her feud with former RHOA costar NeNe Leakes, telling PEOPLE Now that she has reached out to the breakout Housewife after Leakes, 49, sent a few jabs her way during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I did call and those calls weren’t returned. It’s just very unfortunate,” she said. Williams added that she doesn’t “have the door closed” when it comes to a potential friendship with Leakes — “I do not have any personal issue.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.