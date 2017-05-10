Porsha Williams Doesn’t Know If She’ll Ever Get Past Drama with Phaedra Parks: ‘I Just Can’t Talk to Her’

Porsha Williams is taking her time processing the drama that transpired with her former best friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Phaedra Parks after that explosive RHOA reunion finale.

Williams told Dish Nation on Tuesday that she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to talk to Parks again.

“It’s difficult because I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend,” Williams said. “Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it.”

“That’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will,” she continued. “Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

Williams revealed Parks had attempted to speak to her on the phone, but that she hadn’t answered, saying, “I may get to the point where I’m strong enough to where I can talk to her and maybe we can work it out.”

She added that the revelation that Parks had lied to her was “still so new” and said she “hadn’t even talked to the other girls.”

Parks came under fire after admitting she spread inflammatory accusations to Williams that their RHOA costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually.

Her dismissal from the hit Bravo show came after the four-part reunion.

Williams also faced backlash for repeatings Parks’ accusations throughout the season because she believed the claims had come directly from Burruss. In fact, Parks had only heard the information from a still-unnamed source.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks said in the final episode of the reunion. “Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up … I’m sorry.”